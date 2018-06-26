Kendall Waston said Tuesday that his teammates on Costa Rica's national soccer team were more united than ever despite sharp criticism over their two losses and quick elimination in the group phase of the FIFA World Cup.

"Instead of being distracted, we have tried to be more united. We didn't want things outside the group, externally, what they say on social media, to bring negative things out. We became more united. There were comments made because the results didn't go our way. If things had gone differently, no one would be talking about this. We're relaxed about representing Costa Rica," the 30-year-old defender said in a press conference.