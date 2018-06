Spanish national soccer team midfielder Thiago Alcantara (R) fights for the ball with Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita (L) during their friendly soccer match played at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, 11 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain's Marco Asensio (R) fights with Costa Rica's Ronald Matarrita (L) during their friendly soccer match played at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, 11 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Costa Rica's defender Ronald Matarrita will not play in the 2018 World Cup Russia due to a right hamstring injury, and has been replaced on Thursday by Kenner Gutierrez, the Costa Rican Football Federation said in San Petersburg.

According to the official medical report, the New York City FC player has suffered a "grade-one injury" to his right hamstring, the same area where he has a history of a previous injury, the federation explained in a press release.