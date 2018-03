Keylor Navas of Costa Rica (R) shakes hands with fellow keeper Allan McGregor of Scotland (L) during the Scotland v Costa Rica Vauxhall International Challenge Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Callum Paterson of Scotland (L) in action with Rodney Wallace of Costa Rica (R) during the Scotland v Costa Rica Vauxhall International Challenge Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Stuart Armstrong of Scotland (L) in action with Yendrick Ruiz of Costa Rica (R) during the Scotland v Costa Rica Vauxhall International Challenge Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Grant Hanley of Scotland (L) in action with Bryan Ruiz of Costa Rica (R) during the Scotland v Costa Rica Vauxhall International Challenge Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Mar. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Costa Rica showed its effectiveness Friday, with a goal scored by Marco Ureña, and its solidity in the interventions of Keylor Navas, leading it to defeat Alex McLeish's Scotland 1-0 in Glasgow.

A combination by left backer Bryan Oviedo and Marco Ureña ended with the latter sending the ball to the net and giving the victory to the 'Ticos' in the friendly played at the Hampden Park Stadium.