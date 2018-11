Costa Rica's Ronald Matarrita (L) vies for the ball with Chile's Erick Pulgar (R) during the friendly match between Chile and Costa Rica at the Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OSVALDO VILLARROEL

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (L) vies for the ball with Chile's Mauricio Isla (R) during the friendly match between Chile and Costa Rica at the Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OSVALDO VILLARROEL

Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with Chile's Alexis Sanchez (R) during the friendly match between Chile and Costa Rica at the Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OSVALDO VILLARROEL

Costa Rica's Ronald Matarrita (C) scores during the friendly match between Chile and Costa Rica at the Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OSVALDO VILLARROEL

Costa Rica ruined Chile's evening on Friday, winning 2-3 away, in a friendly match as preparation for next year's Copa America, at the El Teniente stadium in the city of Rancagua, near Santiago.

Kendall Waston's brace and a third goal by Ronald Matarrita made Costa Rica's dominance over the Chileans prominent even though the latter managed two late goals by Sebastian Vegas and Alexis Sanchez.