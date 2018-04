Costa Rican midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda (L) battles for the ball with Spanish national soccer team midfielder Isco during a friendly soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, on Nov. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/File

Costa Rica will offset its national soccer team's carbon footprint during the 2018 World Cup in Russia by purchasing bonds that help fund an environmental project, officials said Wednesday.

The initiative is the fruit of an alliance between Costa Rica's soccer federation and the country brand "Essential Costa Rica" and is aimed at fostering a culture of environmental sustainability.