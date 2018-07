Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic (right) and Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas in action during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (L) celebrates after his penalty try resulted in an own goal during the Ticos' Group E preliminary round World Cup soccer match against Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on 27 June 2018. The goal in second-half injury time made the final score 2-2. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (center) and national-squad teammates Bryan Ruiz (left) and Cristian Gamboa line up before the start of their World Cup Group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 World Cup. The match was played on 27 June 2018 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Costa Rica's national team, which already had scheduled a friendly against Japan on Sept. 11, also will play a match against South Korea four days earlier as part of that same Asia tour, the Central American nation's soccer federation said.

The federation said Thursday that the time and venue for the South Korea match had not yet been confirmed.