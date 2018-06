Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) attends a training session held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Costa Rica's national soccer team held a training session on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with Brazil.

Their training included tactical work planned by head coach Oscar Ramírez, which likely took into account the deployment used by Switzerland to tie Brazil 1-1 on Sunday in order to prepare a similar strategy for Friday's game.