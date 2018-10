For each of Costa Rica's 15 amputee soccer players, having one boot too many has become their hope of earning the money they need to travel to Mexico this month to compete in the Amputee Soccer World Cup. EFE-EPA/File

Having one boot too many for each of Costa Rica's 15 amputee soccer players has become their hope of earning the money they need to travel to Mexico this month to compete in the Amputee Soccer World Cup.

"One boot too many" is a campaign with which the amputee soccer squad promotes the sale of soccer boots left over because of the limbs they lack - at the collector's price of $1,500 each - to be able to pay for the transport and expenses needed to represent Costa Rica in the World Cup.