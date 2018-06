Costa Rican national soccer team player Rodney Wallace (C) takes part in a training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Costa Rican national soccer team players take part in a training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Luis Gabelo Conejo's net-minding skills led Costa Rica to the knockout stage of the 1990 World Cup and also landed him a coveted roster spot with a European club.

Now 58, he is using that experience to help train the next generation of Tico goalkeepers.