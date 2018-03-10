Paris Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani (left) in action against Real Madrid and Costa Rican national team goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg soccer match between PSG and Real Madrid in Paris, France, on March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Sporting Lisbon's Bryan Ruiz, captain of Costa Rica's national soccer team, battles for the ball with Moreirense's Arsenio during a Portuguese league match on Feb. 26, 2018, at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Members of Costa Rica's national soccer team, which reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014, say they are impatient for this summer's edition of soccer's showcase event to get started.

"Time is crawling by because we'd like to be there already in the preparation stage for the World Cup. We're really eager and anxious and have high hopes," national team captain Bryan Ruiz, an attacking midfielder for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, was quoted as saying Friday on the Web site of the Costa Rican soccer federation (Fedefutbol).