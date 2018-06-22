Costa Rican President, Carlos Alvarado (L), and First Lady, Claudia Dobles (R), pose with national soccer team player Bryan Ruiz (C), during a meeting at the Presidential House in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The president of Costa Rica on Thursday telephoned the national soccer team to wish them success and show his support for the players in the 2018 World Cup Group E match against Brazil on Friday.

"We are with you with all the support from our heart. In Costa Rica we are in a time of many challenges but we are also with the squad and we are going forward," Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado was quoted as saying in the phone call to Captain Bryan Ruiz, in a video uploaded on the Presidential House's YouTube channel.