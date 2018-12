Atletico Madrid's players Koke Resurreccion (L), Antoine Griezmann (2L), Saul Niguez (3L) and Rodrigo (R) in action during a training session at the team's Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak in action during a training session at the team's Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid's players Atoine Griezmann (3R), Koke Resurreccion (2R) and Saul Ñiguez in action during a training session at the team's Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (C-R) during a training session at the team's Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Spanish forward Diego Costa on Saturday sprained his left ankle in Atletico Madrid's final training session before their La Liga clash with Girona.

Costa is still expected to be named in the coming hours to coach Diego Simeone's squad, and could start in Sunday's match if his ankle discomfort remains a minor issue.