A logo of the FIFA 2022 World Cup bid in front of a showcase stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 14, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The Council of Europe and Qatar on Monday signed a technical cooperation agreement to secure Qatari stadiums hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a budget of 600,000 euros ($744,546), and to comply with a European convention on sporting event security enacted last year.

The agreement was signed in the French city of Strasbourg between the Council of Europe's deputy secretary general, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, and the Qatari representative to the council, Brigadier Ibrahim al-Mohannadi.