First place Eva-Maria Brem of Austria celebrates on the winner podium after the Women's Giant Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Courchevel, France, 20 December 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Lara Gut of Switzerland competes during the women's Giant Slalom of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Courchevel, France, 16 December 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

Coaches leave the track of the women's Giant Slalom race for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Courchevel, France, 20 December 2016. The race was cancelled due to consistently strong winds. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel will host the 2023 Alpine Ski World Championships, the International Ski Federation (FIS) Congress held in the Greek town of Costa Navarino decided on Thursday.

Courchevel-Meribel won with 9-6 votes over the Austrian town of Saalbach to host the World Cup in five years' time.