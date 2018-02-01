Mark Adams, Director of Communications at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) addresses a press conference at the Main Press Centre of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Matthieu Reeb, the Secretary General of The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Citing insufficient evidence, the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday nullified lifetime Olympic bans for 28 Russian athletes who had been accused of doping, although the decision does not mean those involved would be automatically invited to compete in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the International Olympics Committee said.

CAS also overturned lifetime bans for 11 other Russian athletes accused of tampering with samples at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games but replaced the punitive measure with a temporary suspension applicable on Feb. 9-25, when the PyeongChang Games in South Korea are set to take place.