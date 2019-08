Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid’s second training session to be held after the Audi Cup featured the presence of Thibaut Courtois and Luka Jovic on Friday, who completed the whole session with the group.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois seemed to have a speedy recovery from a grade two sprain to his left ankle he sustained on July 29, as he re-joined the practice with his teammates five days after the club announced his injury.