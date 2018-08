Belgian soccer team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waves to fans while appearing on the balcony of the city hall at the Brussels' Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 15 July 2018. Belgium finished third in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL POOL REUTERS[POOL REUTERS]

Real Madrid said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois from Premier League club Chelsea and that the Belgian goalkeeper has signed a six-year deal.

In a separate move involving the two clubs, the Blancos have loaned midfielder Mateo Kovacic to the London side for one season.