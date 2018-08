Belgian Thibaut Courtois adresses a press conference during his presentation as Real Madrid's goalkeeper at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Fernandez (R), poses next to Belgian Thibaut Courtois (3R), his wife, Marta Dominguez (L), his children and his father, Thierry Courtois (2R), during his presentation as Real Madrid's new goalkeeper at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during his presentation as Real Madrid's goalkeeper at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Real Madrid's president Florentino Fernandez (R) poses next to Belgian Thibaut Courtois (L) during his presentation as Real Madrid's new goalkeeper at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Courtois presented as Real Madrid's new goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois was on Thursday presented as Real Madrid's new goalkeeper on transfer from the Premier League side Chelsea.

Having successfully passed a medical examination, the Belgian signed a six-year contract with the reigning UEFA Champions League champion.