Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a crucial 24-17 win against divisional rivals Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The win means Vikings (6-4-1) remain firmly in the playoff hunt in second place in the NFC North, while the Packers (4-6-1) look set to miss the postseason for the second year in a row following a bitterly disappointing loss.