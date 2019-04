US actor Jack Nicholson (L) and his son, Ray Nicholson (R), react as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (C) and center JaVale McGee (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers center Moritz Wagner (L) of Germany during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Golden State Warriors center Demarcus Cousins was unstoppable in his team's 108-90 win against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday.

It was a lackluster game in the absence of the Lakers' star guard LeBron James, who will not be playing any more games this season after his team failed to make the post-season.