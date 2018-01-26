FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Javi Fuego (C) and Marc Navarro during the King's Cup quarter-final match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho said after his debut with FC Barcelona that he battled nerves before coming on as a substitute during the Catalans' Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol.

The former Liverpool star, whose 142-million-pound (around $200 million) transfer to Camp Nou was the third-most expensive in soccer history, came on for midfielder Andres Iniesta with 22 minutes to play Thursday night and was cheered on by the crowd of nearly 80,000 people nearly every time touched the ball.