Only Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo on Thursday did not join Barcelona's latest practice, a training session to help the squad gear up for the upcoming La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde led the session held at Barcelona's Tito Vilanova Camp preparing his team to play the Whites and Blues on Saturday away at Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.