FC Barcelona midfielder Coutinho (L) and Inter Milan's defender Stefan de Vrij in action during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Inter FC and Barcelona at the 'Giuseppe Meazza' stadium in Milan, Italy, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho of Brazil is to be sidelined for around two-three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Spanish club announced Thursday.

Coutinho, 26, sustained his left leg injury in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League draw with Inter Milan Tuesday.