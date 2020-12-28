Everton’s Monday evening home fixture against Manchester City has been postponed after tests revealed a growing number of Covid-19 cases at the Manchester club.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (L) shakes hands with manager Pep Guardiola (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United in Manchester, Britain, 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell / POOL
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate of Everton celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Everton FC in Sheffield, Britain, 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/George Wood / POOL
Everton’s Monday evening home fixture against Manchester City has been postponed after tests revealed a growing number of Covid-19 cases at the Manchester club.