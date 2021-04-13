Fresh restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus infections in Japan are taking center stage as this year's Olympics host begins the 100-day countdown to Tokyo 2020.
Covid-19 takes center stage before 100-day countdown to Olympics
A pedestrian walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed in Tokyo, Japan, 13 April 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Visitors take a photo with the Olympic Ring Monument installed on the water at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 13 April 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
The Olympic Ring Monument installed on the water is seen through blossoming cherry trees in Tokyo, Japan, 13 April 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
