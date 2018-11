New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees walks off the field after failing to get a first down against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during a break in the action of an NFL game between the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (L) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Dallas Cowboys got a touchdown from star running back Ezekiel Elliott and an outstanding defensive effort in a 13-10 victory here over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in late-season NFL action.

The Saints came into Thursday night's contest at AT&T Stadium riding a 10-game winning streak, but they ran into a stellar Cowboys defense and for just the second time this season could not rely on the heroics of Brees, their superstar quarterback.