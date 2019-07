Indian people play cricket at the Velankanni Beach, along the Arabian Sea coast, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Many cricket matches are held simultaneously at the same ground in Azad maidan in Mumbai, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian artist works with a clay model of Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli(C) at Kumatuly workshop in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian cricket fan get a special haircut to cheer tear his team for the Cricket World Cup. Mumbai, India, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian cricket fan at a barbershop gets a special hairdo to cheer for the team at the Cricket World Cup. Mumbai, India, May 30. 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Cricket fans celebrate the birthday of Indian wicket keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as wished the team luck before their World Cup semifinal match. Bangalore, India, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian Cricket fans hold posters of cricketers and Indian flags as they send good wishes for Indian cricket team ahead of the first semi-finals of the ICC World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Bangalore, India, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

India woke up on Thursday with a hangover from a party abruptly ended by its heartbreaking loss in the cricket world cup loss to New Zealand in the semi final-stage the previous day.

Hundreds of millions of nail-biting cricket crazy people watched their dream of a third World Cup trophy come crashing down in a rain-affected match that dampened the spirits of an entire country and brought a premature end to the festivities of its most-loved sport.