Forward Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Dani Carvajal were included in Real Madrid's squad for its La Liga match against Villarreal on Saturday, while goalkeeper Keylor Navas was out.

Cristiano had suffered a sprained right ankle in the El Clasico clash against Barcelona on May 6, while Carvajal had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh during the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Bayern Munich on April 25, but both players have recovered from their respective injuries.