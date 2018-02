Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2L) shares a light moment with Welsh forward Gareth Bale (C), Croatian midfielder Luka Mocric (R) and Brazilian defender Casemiro during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.j.guillen

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.j.guillen

Real Madrid's players take part in a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.j.guillen

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday returned to the group training with Real Madrid before traveling to Valencia for a La Liga game against Levante.

Defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane also participated in the training session, appearing to be fully recovered from their injuries and ready to play against Levante.