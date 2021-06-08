Following one of the toughest years of his career with an underperforming Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo heads to Euro 2020 looking to burst out of his cage and defend the title Portugal claimed at the last tournament in 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a caged lion
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo performs during his team's training session in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO
