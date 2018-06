Portugal national team player Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the team base camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office of Madrid whereby he would plead guilty to four counts of tax fraud, accept a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.9 million), although the agreement is pending final approval by Spain's tax office.

The Portugal and Real Madrid forward presented a proposal to the prosecutor some weeks ago, which the office then responded to with a counterproposal that has been accepted by Ronaldo's lawyers.