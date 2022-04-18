Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, announced on Monday the death of their newborn baby boy.
The couple was expecting fraternal twins, but only the girl survived.
A file photo of Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. EFE/Kiko Huesca/File
