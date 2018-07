Juventus supporters and the media wait outside the Golden Palace hotel in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, July 15, in expectation of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. EFE/EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, arrives at Caselle Airport in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo arrived here Sunday ahead of his formal presentation as the latest acquisition of reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

The private plane carrying the Portugal international and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, landed at Turin's Caselle Airport shortly after 5:30 pm, Juventus said on Twitter.