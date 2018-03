Real Madrid soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal accompained by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (R) arrive at Golden Quinas Gala 2018, moments before receiving the Best Soccer Player of the Year Trophy, during a ceremony of the Portuguese Soccer Federation (FPF) in Carlos Lopes pavilion in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FPF

Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Girona during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the trophy for Best Soccer Player of the Year during a ceremony of the Portuguese Soccer Federation (FPF) in Carlos Lopes pavilion in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FPF

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday won the 2017 Quina de Oro Award for Best Portuguese Player of the year, for the second consecutive year.

Ronaldo received the award in a ceremony at the Carlos Lopes Pavilion in Lisbon, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the National Association of Portuguese Coaches (ANTP) and the Union of Professional Football Players (SJPF).