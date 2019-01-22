A regional Spanish court on Tuesday sentenced former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to 23 months in prison and ordered him to pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.44 million) fine for tax evasion, although the world-renowned soccer player will not spend time behind bars, as prison sentences of less than two years are not normally served Spain.

Ronaldo's sentencing came after he reached a deal with the prosecution in which he admitted to having committed four tax crimes between 2011-14 and for which he was ordered to appear in person at the regional Madrid court to hear his sentencing.