Juventus' Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday won the Globe Soccer Awards' Best Player of the Year prize for the sixth year in a row and accepted the award at a ceremony held at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah Resort.

The former Real Madrid player won the honor ahead of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, both of whom were part of the French squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.