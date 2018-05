Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Wednesday that he was partnering with two companies to create an animated superhero series whose protagonist will resemble the Portuguese footballer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will enter a partnership with Graphic India and VMS Communications for "Striker Force 7", which will be published across various formats, from animation to comics, publishing, gaming and digital content.