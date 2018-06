Photograph showing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and team mate Pepe after their victory over Morocco in Moscow, Russia, Jun 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Novais

Photograph showing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vying for the ball with Morocco's Mehdi Benatia after the Europeans' victory over the North Africans in Moscow, Russia, Jun 20,2016. EPA-EFE/Paulo Novais

Photograph showing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after their victory over Morocco in Moscow, Russia, Jun 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the World Cup's leading scorer after netting the goal that gave Portugal its victory over Morocco on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid star tops the overall standings with four goals, one more than Russia's Denis Cheryshev and Spain's Diego Costa, who scored the winning goal for La Roja against Iran on Wednesday.