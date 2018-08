Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SS Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was not called up for his country's upcoming international matches, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Friday.

Following Portugal's defeat in 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16, the 33-year-old Ronaldo asked coach Fernando Santos not to include him in the squad for Portugal's initial international matches of the 2018-2019 season.