Photograph showing Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session of the Portugal national soccer team in Oeiras, Portugal, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Inacio Rosa

Photograph provided by the Portuguese Soccer Federation showing Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a surprise visit by one of the Portuguese children who wanted to meet him as part of a Make-a-Wish Foundation initiative in Oeiras, Portugal, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Portuguese Soccer Federation

Photograph provided by the Portuguese Soccer Federation showing Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a surprise visit by one of the Portuguese children who wanted to meet him as part of a Make-a-Wish Foundation initiative in Oeiras, Portugal, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Portuguese Soccer Federation

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday teamed up with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to make the dream of two Portuguese children come true.

Joao and Francisca visited the training facility in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, where Portugal's national soccer team is practicing for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, the Portuguese Soccer Federation said in a press release.