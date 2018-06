Portugal's national soccer team head coach Fernando Santos at Lisbon Airport, in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 June 2018, as Portugal's national soccer team departs to Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Portugal's national soccer team player Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans at Lisbon Airport before departing to Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Portugal's national soccer team, led by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, flew on Saturday from Lisbon Airport to Russia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as seen in images released by efe-epa.

The Portuguese squad was sent off by fans and members of the press, including a young boy who surprised Ronaldo by running toward him with open arms just as he was about to enter the airport terminal.