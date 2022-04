Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (L) vies for the ball with Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey during a Premier League match in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Daniel Hambury EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match in London on 16 April 2022.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) battles Norwich City's Kieran Dowell during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 16 April 2022.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (R) beats Manchester United's David De Gea during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 16 April 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 7) scores against Norwich City with a free kick during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 16 April 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 60th career hat trick provided all the scoring Manchester United would need Saturday to prevail 3-2 against last-place Norwich City and keep the Red Devils in the fight for fourth place in the Premier League.

United improved to 54 points, the same as Arsenal, and sit in fifth place, one above the Gunners, thanks to scoring more goals.