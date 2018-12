Sampdoria's Gaston Ramirez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and AC Chievo Verona at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata (C) celebrates after scoring a goal for his team during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 2-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L) scores the 2-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC vs Juventus FC at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

A late goal by Portugal superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo rescued his team Juventus' undefeated run with a 2-2 equalizer against host Atalanta at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday.

Defending champion Juventus, thus, remained atop the standings with 50 points out of 18 matches, earning 16 win and two ties, while Atalanta sits provisionally in the seventh place with 25 points.