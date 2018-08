Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (C) with a pitch invader during a soccer friendly match between Juventus A and Juventus B at Villar Perosa, Turin, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with teammates during a soccer friendly match between Juventus A and Juventus B at Villar Perosa, Turin, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with teammate Paulo Dybala during a soccer friendly match between Juventus A and Juventus B at Villar Perosa, Turin, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portuguese soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday made his debut with Juventus, scoring once in the 5-0 friendly win over Juventus B.

Ronaldo needed only eight minutes to sink his first tally wearing a Juventus jersey on a shot from close range, paving the way for the big win.