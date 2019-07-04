A photographer takes a photo as Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) balances a ball on his back during a public appearance by the player at Yumin Primary School in Singapore, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday in Singapore recalled his humble beginnings and urged primary level pupils not to give up on their dreams during a visit to an event to promote the Singapore Olympic Foundation.

"I was from a humble family but my family always gave me the opportunities. My mum and dad said if you want that chance, go and try. So, I went to Lisbon and tried. I played for Sporting, my first club. I tried my luck and I got it," said the Portuguese soccer star among some 1,000 primary school students, with whom he knocked the ball around, as seen in EPA-EFE photographs.