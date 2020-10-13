Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 and will leave the Portuguese national team camp to quarantine, the country’s football federation (FPF) confirmed Tuesday.
France players Raphael Varane (L) and Presnel Kimpembe (R) fight for the ball with Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Portugal at Stade de France, Paris, France, 11 October 2020.EFE/EPA/MANUEL ALMEIDA
