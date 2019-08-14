Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the International Champions Cup soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik Simander/TT SWEDEN OUT

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) controls the ball in front of Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier during their International Champions Cup soccer match at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik Simander/TT SWEDEN OUT

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be taking part in Juventus first team training sessions because of muscle issue, the Turin-based club announced Wednesday, with just 10 days ahead of the 2019/2020 Serie A kick-off.

The 34-year-old famed winger has been ruled out from taking the field in the traditional friendly between Juve’s first and B teams at the club’s training ground, Villar Perosa, later in the day, where Ronaldo scored his first goal with the Italian giants ahead of last season.