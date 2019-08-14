Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be taking part in Juventus first team training sessions because of muscle issue, the Turin-based club announced Wednesday, with just 10 days ahead of the 2019/2020 Serie A kick-off.
The 34-year-old famed winger has been ruled out from taking the field in the traditional friendly between Juve’s first and B teams at the club’s training ground, Villar Perosa, later in the day, where Ronaldo scored his first goal with the Italian giants ahead of last season.