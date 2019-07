Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo balances a ball on his head during a public appearance by the player at Yumin Primary School in Singapore, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Juventus FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face trial for allegations of rape in the city of Las Vegas, in Nevada, United States, as the prosecutors have decided to close the case.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office, with jurisdiction over Las Vegas, announced Monday that accusations against the soccer player "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," as required by law, leading them to bring an end to the investigation.