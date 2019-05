Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny tries to break up a chance for Torino during a Serie A match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, May 3. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Sasa Lukic (No. 7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Juventus during a Serie A match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, May 3. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo collects the ball after scoring the tying goal for Juventus against Torino in a Serie A match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Friday, May. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino looked set to take all 3 points from Friday's derby against Juventus until Cristiano Ronaldo scored with six minutes left in regulation to level the score at 1-1 and keep the Bianconeri unbeaten at home in Serie A this season.

While Juve clinched their eighth straight domestic title two weeks ago, Torino had more than local bragging rights on the line in the contest at Turin's Allianz Stadium.