Kieran Trippier of England (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Croatia in their World Cup 2018 semifinal match in Moscow on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Ivan Perisic (2-R) of Croatia beats England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during their FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal match in Moscow on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action against Mario Mandzukic of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal in Moscow on Wednesday, July 11 EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic punches the ball over the cross-bar during the World Cup 2018 semifinal against England in Moscow on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores against England during their World Cup 2018 semifinal match in Moscow on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Croatian players salute their fans after defeating England 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup semifinal at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Croatia defeated England 2-1 here Wednesday in an extra-time thriller to become the second-smallest nation in history to reach the World Cup final.

The Balkan side, who came into the semifinal at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium having spent more than two hours on the pitch in each of their two previous matches, had to come from behind after conceding early on a free kick.